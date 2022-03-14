Aamir Khan, who has won many accolades, is also a recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan turns 57 today, 14 March. Apart from being an actor, Khan is also a film director, a producer and is often called a perfectionist.

Aamir Khan has a career that spans over 30 years and in these three decades, the actor has set out a great spot for himself, making him one of the biggest and most influential actors in Bollywood today.

The actor, who has won many accolades, is also a recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

As Aamir Khan celebrates his 57th birthday, here are some of the different roles that he has played:

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992)

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is a sports-drama in which Aamir Khan played the lead role. The genre did not really exist in Bollywood back then but the actor managed to pull it off perfectly. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar was one of the biggest blockbuster films of Aamir Khan.

Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke (1993)

Aamir Khan took to new heights when he donned the role of a businessman who is trying to look after his three children. The actor managed to pull off this role while also co-writing the screenplay of the film.

Lagaan (2001)

Lagaan, an Ashutosh Gowariker directorial, has always been on the top of Aamir Khan's blockbuster list. The film revolves around a cricket match between India and England in order to get rid of the agricultural debts in a village that rarely receives rainfall.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Rang De Basanti's unconventional plot was amazingly paired with the star cast of this film. It is considered to be a must-watch Aamir Khan film. The spot-on music composed for this film made it a flawless masterpiece of Aamir Khan's career.

Dangal (2016)

Aamir Khan played the role of an ageing father to two daughters, who leaves no stone unturned to introduce his daughters to the world of wrestling.