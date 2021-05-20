Cher will also co-produce the project, alongside Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman, the producers of the Mamma Mia! films.

Ringing in her 75th birthday, celebrated American actor-singer Cher has announced her biopic on social media. The life story of the legendary singer will be produced by Universal Pictures along with her friends Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman. The title of the film has not been decided yet. The project will be written by Eric Roth, the Academy-award-winning screenwriter.

Eric previously wrote the screenplay for the 1987 film Suspect starring Cher. The singer has also worked with Judy and Gary previously in the 2018 jukebox musical romantic comedy Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

According to a report in Variety, Cher will also be producing the film alongside Judy and Gary.

Eric, the Oscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay for Forrest Gump, has recently adapted Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon that stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The film is currently in production. He has also co-written Dune, set to be released in October, with director Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts.

Eric’s ability to adapt stories that span decades will be useful in creating the screenplay for Cher’s biopic. Cher started her professional career when she moved to Los Angeles at the age of 16. The legendary singer became popular with songs like Be My Baby and You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin.

Cher has worked and achieved fame in not only the music industry but films, television, and theater as well. She won in the best dance recording category of Grammy Awards, 2000. The singer-actress also won an Oscar for best actress in 1988 for Moonstruck.

Cher received the 2003 Emmy for outstanding variety music special.