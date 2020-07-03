On 22nd anniversary of Ram Gopal Varma's Satya, Manoj Bajpayee recalls how film was 'declared a flop'
Manoj Bajpayee credits Satya for being the film that 'changed his life.'
Actor Manoj Bajpayee is celebrating 22 years of his film Satya. The actor shared a still from the film on his Instagram handle and remembered the date that changed his life.
Sharing an image of his character Bhiku Mhatre from the film, Bajpayee recalled how it was declared a flop in the beginning, but it went on to run for 25 weeks at the theatres.
And my life changed...!!! Can’t forget the 3rd July 1998 ..monsoon..it was declared a flop and how it turned out to be biggest hit ..ran for 25 weeks..!!satya!!! Edited by Apurva Asrani (19 years then) Written by Anurag Kashyap (23 years then) And Saurabh shukla directed by THE RGV music by Sandip Chowta!!
Satya is a gangster drama that cemented the careers of Manoj Bajpayee and Anurag Kashyap in Bollywood as an actor and writer, respectively. Hindustan Times reports the film won Manoj his first National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Apurva Asrani too posted about the film, thanking director Ram Gopal Varma for "taking a chance on a gawky 19-year-old" as the film's editor.
Today, July 3rd, is the day my first film #Satya released at Eros Cinema, Bombay, in 1998. I woke up to see a flurry of congratulatory messages and felt so thrilled that the film has stood the test of time. If I have been able to stay relevant and go on to do some good work, it is only because of the launch Satya gave me. Big love to the team, especially to the director Ram Gopal Varma, who gave me the opportunity to cut such an important film at age 19. And of course, to Manoj Bajpayee, who not just killed it as an actor with his splendid performance as Bhiku Mhatre, but was also a protective elder brother to me during the making of the film. I feel so blessed today 🙏❤️. If you haven't seen the film, catch it on Eros Now or on Jio Cinema. It's also on YouTube. #22YearsOfsatya #ManojBajpayee #bhikumhatre #apurvaasrani
The film follows the journey of the titular character played by JD Chakravarthy, an immigrant, who comes to Mumbai in search of work and becomes friends with Bajpayee's character. The two are soon sucked into the underbelly of the Bay city. Satya also starred Urmila Matondkar, Paresh Rawal, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.
