On 22nd anniversary of Ram Gopal Varma's Satya, Manoj Bajpayee recalls how film was 'declared a flop'

Manoj Bajpayee credits Satya for being the film that 'changed his life.'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is celebrating 22 years of his film Satya. The actor shared a still from the film on his Instagram handle and remembered the date that changed his life.

Sharing an image of his character Bhiku Mhatre from the film, Bajpayee recalled how it was declared a flop in the beginning, but it went on to run for 25 weeks at the theatres.

Satya is a gangster drama that cemented the careers of Manoj Bajpayee and Anurag Kashyap in Bollywood as an actor and writer, respectively. Hindustan Times reports the film won Manoj his first National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Apurva Asrani too posted about the film, thanking director Ram Gopal Varma for "taking a chance on a gawky 19-year-old" as the film's editor.

The film follows the journey of the titular character played by JD Chakravarthy, an immigrant, who comes to Mumbai in search of work and becomes friends with Bajpayee's character. The two are soon sucked into the underbelly of the Bay city. Satya also starred Urmila Matondkar, Paresh Rawal, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.