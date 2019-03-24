Omerta editor Aditya Warrior passes away; Hansal Mehta, Onir mourn death of a 'great colleague'

Aditya Warrior, the Hindi film editor who has worked on Rajkummar Rao's Omerta, has passed away. Director Hansal Mehta broke the news on Twitter. He said that Warrior and his team cut trailers for critically acclaimed films, including Trapped, Manto, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Masaan.

Aditya Warrior who edited Omerta and did a lot of visual promotions for my work is no more. Devastating news. He was a good man, a great colleague and a fine editor. It feels odd and sad referring to him in the past tense. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 24, 2019

Aditya and his team had cut trailers for some fine films including Trapped, Manto, RR2.0, Masaan. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 24, 2019

Onir, who has directed such films as I am and My Brother Nikhil, said he was shocked and saddened to hear the news of Warrior's death.

RIP. Shocked and saddened , Aditya Warrior had edited the promos of my film I AM and it was a pleasure to work with him. Gentle with a fine sense of editing. Gone too soon. https://t.co/SrgfqBB5Dh — Onir (@IamOnir) March 24, 2019

According to Book My Show, Warrior kickstarted his career as a creative head of visual promotions and was best-known for his work on films like ABCD (Any Body Can Dance), Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Hasee Toh Phasee. He was also the founder and creative head of the company, Warriors Touch.

