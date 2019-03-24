You are here:

Omerta editor Aditya Warrior passes away; Hansal Mehta, Onir mourn death of a 'great colleague'

FP Staff

Mar 24, 2019 13:26:42 IST

Aditya Warrior, the Hindi film editor who has worked on Rajkummar Rao's Omerta, has passed away. Director Hansal Mehta broke the news on Twitter. He said that Warrior and his team cut trailers for critically acclaimed films, including Trapped, Manto, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Masaan.

Aditya Warrior. Facebook/@adityawarrior

Onir, who has directed such films as I am and My Brother Nikhil, said he was shocked and saddened to hear the news of Warrior's death.

According to Book My Show, Warrior kickstarted his career as a creative head of visual promotions and was best-known for his work on films like ABCD (Any Body Can Dance), Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela  and Hasee Toh Phasee. He was also the founder and creative head of the company, Warriors Touch.

