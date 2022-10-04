The teaser of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush was launched at Ayodhya recently with much fan-fare. When the globe finally saw the teaser of this magnum opus, the relations were insanely mixed. The entertainment journalists were shown the teaser again, this time in 3D in a mini-theatre. Talking about the idea, Raut said, “Adipurush deserves a big screen experience and that too in 3D, and IMAX 3D. It’s not a film that can be enjoyed on a mobile phone.”

When asked about the response to the teaser, he said, “It was disheartening, but as I said, you’ll have a better impact if you watch it on the big screen and that too in 3D.” He added, “When Tanhaji became a box-office success, 86% of the collections came from the 3D version and only 14% from 2D. This means people want to watch films in 3D. But we will be releasing our film in 2D as well since not too many screens in India have 3D and IMAX 3D. India has only 27 IMAX screens. There are around 1500 IMAX screens in the world.”

When asked about the similarities between Adipurush and Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone’s film Kochadaiiyaan, he said that the technology used in that film is completely different from the one used in his. He also said all his films are based on historical characters, be it Lokmanya Tilak, Tanhaji Malusare, and now Lord Ram.

Talking about the mythological character, Raut said, “There are too many qualities and traits of Lord Ram that cannot be shown in a three-hour film.” He didn’t comment when asked about the duration of Adipurush.

The film is set for a January 12, 2023 release.

