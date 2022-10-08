Ever since the teaser of Om Raut’s Adipurush released, everything including the storyline, its VFX, CGI, and the looks of the film’s characters, specifically played by Saif Ali Khan has been criticised by the audience. While the teaser definitely added a bit to the hype of the film, the use of VFX and CGI seems to be a matter of concern for many as it has left people wondering whether it will be up to the mark to depict a modern-day Ramayana. In addition to that, director Om Raut, with whom fans had greater expectations following his previous work in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has also received criticism for his upcoming venture.

Amid such severe backlash over the teaser, the director has finally opened up on it and came out in defense of the teaser along with Saif Ali Khan’s look which has faced maximum criticism.

In a special interaction with Aaj Tak, the director while refusing to make any changes to the film asserted that he has done “nothing wrong” with Adipurush.

‘Saif’s look is like how a demon should look today’: Om Raut

While speaking about the much-talked-about character of Ravan played by Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush, the director referred to the historic Ramayan by Ramanand Sagar and said that he saw the character a bit differently. “Ravan is a demon and was cruel and therefore he was given a big mustache in those times. While it was their artistic representation of how a demon would look like, our Ravan is demonic in today’s times and in my opinion, today’s demon could look like this,” he said.

Om Raut speaks on criticism over VFX, CGI in Adipurush

Breaking his silence on the VFX and CGI, criticised mostly by viewers, Raut claimed that he is hugely inspired by Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and has done nothing wrong with the film or with the history of the epic tale.

Stating that even the previous version of Ramayana had modern technology, he added that nothing new has been done in his film as he has just tried to keep up with the modern time and further introduced new technology to help connect with the audience.

