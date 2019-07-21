You are here:

Olivia Wilde to reunite with Booksmart writer Katie Silberman to direct, produce new comedy for Universal

The director-writer duo of Olivia Wilde and Katie Silberman will be making a holiday comedy for Universal.

The studio recently bagged the project after a bidding war with five other production houses, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wilde announced the news on Instagram

Wilde will direct the film from a screenplay by Silberman.

The duo previously worked on the Wilde's directorial debut Booksmart which released recently to universal acclaim.

They will also produce the new film.

Wilde is currently starring in the Clint Eastwood-directed The Battle Of Richard Jewell.

Silberman writing credits include films such as Set It Up, Isn't It Romantic and the upcoming Most Dangerous Game.

