Olivia Wilde roped in by Sony Pictures to direct female-centric film on Marvel Comics character

The film will be written by Katie Silberman (who worked on Olivia Wilde's directorial debut Booksmart), with Rachel O’Connor and Amy Pascal producing, making it a female-led project.

Actor, filmmaker Olivia Wilde has been signed by Sony Pictures to helm and develop a female-centric Marvel film for the studio.

For the currently untitled project, the actor-turned-director will reunite with writer Katie Silberman, who worked with Wilde on her critically-acclaimed directorial debut Booksmart in 2019.

According to Variety, there have been speculations about Sony developing a movie around the character of Spider-Woman.

Several Marvel comics have held the title of Spider-Woman with Jessica Drew in the 1970s. Besides Drew, Mary-Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy have also been a part of the title. The Spider-Gwen version of the character has most recently appeared in the animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld.

Wilde seemed to confirm her participation in the project, tweeting an article by Deadline, which was first to report the news, and a spider emoji.

The new female-centric film will be bankrolled by Amy Pascal. The executive producer for the film will be Rachel O'Connor.

Wilde's next directorial venture is the psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling for New Line, starring Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine.

Sony has a number of films set in the Spider-Man space in different stages of development, including Tom Hardy's Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Jared Leto-starrer Morbius. Both are expected to hit the screens next year.

