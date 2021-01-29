Olivia Morris' first look from RRR revealed on actress' birthday; Ram Charan, Junior NTR tweet wishes

As per reports, Olivia Morris has already flown to Hyderabad and shot for her portions in RRR.

The makers of RRR (Rudram Ranam Rudhiram) have unveiled the first look of British actress Olivia Morris, who is playing the role of English lady Jennifer in the film. The makers have unveiled the first look of the actress from the period drama, on the occasion of her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the official page of RRR movie posted, "Wishing the talented and beautiful #Jennifer @oliviakmorris a very Happy Birthday. #RRRMovie #RRR."

In the image, the actor, seen draped in a gown and sitting in what appears to be a jeep. Actors Ram Charan and Junior NTR too wished Olivia on her birthday, on Twitter.

According to a report by The Times of India, the actress has already flown to Hyderabad and shot for her portions. However, there are no updates as to whether she has finished shooting for the film or not.

Olivia Morris is credited to have featured in the television mini-series 7 Trails in 7 Days. In the film, she essays the role of Jennifer and is cast opposite NTR who plays Komaram Bheem.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the magnum opus also stars Irish actor Ray Stevenson, who will play an antagonist in the film. RRR will also feature Alison Doody who has been a part of a number of Hollywood projects, including A View To Kill.