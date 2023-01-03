After shattering the box office thrice and leaving the audience spellbound, the world bears witness to what a deadly combination of Prabhas and SS Rajamouli is. From Chatrapathi to the Baahubali franchise, the actor-director duo delivered one of the biggest blockbusters that Indian cinema ever thought of. While currently, the two are busy with their respective projects, it won’t be wrong to say that fans are desperately waiting for the release of their next collaboration. By this far we know it well that the two simply adore each other and never leave an opportunity to sing praises for each other. So much so that once Rajamouli claimed that Bollywood’s Greek god ‘Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas’. Yes, you read that right. An old video of Rajamouli is resurfacing on the internet wherein he can be heard comparing Prabhas with Hrithik. However, it wasn’t taken very well by Hrithik’s fans.

The video belongs to the trailer launch event of Prabhas’s 2009 film Billa, wherein the ace filmmaker made this comparison between the two stars after watching some of the visuals from the movie. While Rajamouli was talking in Telugu, according to the subtitle, he said, “When Dhoom 2 released two years ago, I wondered why only Bollywood can make such quality films. Don’t we have heroes like Hrithik Roshan? I just saw the songs, poster, and trailer of Billa, and I can only say one thing. Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas. I’d like to thank Meher Ramesh (director) for taking Telugu cinema to the Hollywood level.”



While Hrithik’s fans were quick to respond to the video and call out Rajamouli for his statements. One user commented, “I always thought Rajamouli was very humble in his statements but this one says otherwise.” Another commented, “Real colours of these so-called humble south personalities! Imagine the outrage if the reverse happened.”

However, a few users took to the comment section to claim that the English translation of his Telugu statement isn’t correct, and the user commented on the right translation of the same. The user wrote, “’Hrithik is nothing in front of Prabhas’ is not an accurate translation. He said people say Telugu cinema doesn’t have actors like Hrithik (referring to how handsome he is, apart from acting talent). And then he says he saw the song, posters, and trailer and says Hrithik wouldn’t work out for this. (This is the closest translation I can come up with).”

It is interesting to note that reportedly Hrithik was the first choice for Baahubali and Dharma Productions was the distribution company for both parts of the movie.

