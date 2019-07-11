Oh Baby earns Rs 17 cr worldwide in opening weekend; Spider-Man: Far From Home tops TN box office

It's the week of new women-centric releases in both Kollywood and Tollywood. While Samantha Akkineni's Telugu drama Oh Baby raked in the moolah at the box-office with a winning start from both critics and viewers alike, Jyotika's Tamil feature Raatchasi, brought cheer among family audiences in Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai city.

Samantha's Oh Baby, which marked her second film as the solo lead, pulled in a fantastic opening weekend total of Rs 17 cr from worldwide theatrical revenue. Directed by Nandini Reddy, Oh Baby is based on the Korean film Miss Granny and is an official Telugu adaptation produced by Suresh Productions, Guru Films, and Kross Pictures. The film's worldwide theatrical rights are pegged at Rs 10 cr, and the makers are expecting stable returns from the ticket window.

Oh Baby is sustaining well at the box-office, and in the US, where Samantha generally enjoys a great fan following. The film has already sailed past the half a million dollar mark. The movie, which also features Lakshmi, Naga Shaurya, and Rajendra Prasad in prominent roles, has garnered a total of $644,514 (Rs 4.41 cr) in five days. It is now Samantha's highest-grossing solo film in the US, besting the lifetime total of her previous outing in U-Turn which amassed $302K in the west.

Oh Baby also topped the national weekend occupancy in Indian multiplexes for the weekend 5-7 July. There are already reports that Rana Daggubati's Suresh Productions is planning to adapt the same story in Hindi too. "Miss Granny is a story originally written in Korean and has been adapted into many languages in the world. We will definitely look at making the film in Hindi as well if everything falls into place," said Rana at the film's success meet event.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, Spider-Man: Far From Home is ruling the box-office and has occupied the top spot for the weekend of 5-7 July in the state. The film has collected a total of Rs 5.7 cr in TN in its opening weekend and is doing extremely well in the weekdays too. Jyotika's Raatchasi was placed at the second position at the TN weekend box-office, followed by Vimal's Kalavani 2, and Yogi Babu's Dharma Prabhu.

Spider-Man: Far From Home also topped the Chennai city box-office for the weekend of 5-7 July with an excellent total of Rs 1.49 cr from four days. Jyotika's Raatchasi earned a good total of Rs 69 lakhs in Chennai and was placed at the second spot in the box-office chart. Directed by Raj and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Raatchasi also featured Poornima Bhagyaraj and Harish Peradi in essential roles.

Vijay Sethupathi's Sindhubaadh has flunked at the box-office with a highly disappointing total of Rs 10.5 cr in Tamil Nadu. Holdover Hindi film Kabir Singh has accrued a fantastic gross of Rs 3.18 cr in the state. The numbers gained by Kabir Singh in TN despite the popularity of original Telugu version Arjun Reddy has surprised the trade. In its third weekend of theatrical run in Chennai, Kabir Singh has earned Rs 37 lakhs. Ayushmann Khurrana's investigative drama Article 15 has also collected a decent Rs 34 lakhs in Chennai city box-office.

After a period of lull, a string of films is releasing in Tamil this week including Jiiva, Shalini Pandey's heist comedy Gorilla directed by Don Sandy, Vishnu Vishal's sports drama Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu 2, Yogi Babu's Gurkha directed by Sam Anton, and crime thriller Bodhai Yeri Buddhi Maari.

