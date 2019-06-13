Official Secrets trailer: Keira Knightley plays whistleblower Katharine Gun in Gavid Hood's political thriller

The trailer for Keira Knightley's upcoming political thriller Official Secrets has been released. Helmed by Gavid Hood, the film is based on the true story of United Kingdom’s GCHQ translator Katharine Gun, as recounted by Thomas Mitchell and Marcia Mitchell in their book The Spy Who Tried to Stop a War.

The film had premiered earlier this year at Sundance Film Festival (you can read the review here).

The trailer sees Gun (Knightley) leaking top-secret, classified information to the press concerning illegal activities by the US government in their push for the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

When she is questioned on her act and breach of trust, she asserts that she "works for the British people, not the British government."

She is charged with breaking the Official Secrets Act, and faces imprisonment. However, the case against her is dropped after the prosecution declined to offer any evidence.

“Her story is about so many different kinds of loyalty: loyalty to your personal conscience, your family and relationships, your government, your country, which does not necessarily equate to the government, and to greater humanity in general,” Hood was quoted by The Observer in 2018.

The film also stars Matt Smith, Matthew Goode, Adam Bakri and Ralph Fiennes in key roles.

Watch the trailer here

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 15:00:39 IST

