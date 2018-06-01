Officer star Nagarjuna believes his father Akkineni Nageswara Rao's story will work better as a book than biopic

After the phenomenal success of the Savitri biopic Mahanati, audiences in Telugu filmdom can look forward to a bevy of biopics as films on the life of actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy are in the pipeline. A multi-lingual on the life of Hyderabad-based shuttler P Gopichand has also been green-lit. As the craze for biopics is picking up steam in Tollywood, rumours are making the rounds that a film on the life of late legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao is being planned. Reacting to these rumours, Rao’s son Nagarjuna clarified in a recent media interaction that his father’s story will work better as a book.

“Dad lived a very simple, beautiful and inspiring life, especially in his last few years. I believe for a biopic to work with the masses, there should be highs and lows in a story. Dad’s story didn’t have any downfalls. Even on his last day, he bid goodbye to all of us with a smile. All his children were right next to him. I’m not sure what will we convey if we make a biopic on his life. Instead, I believe a book on his life would work well,” Nagarjuna said.

Currently awaiting the release of Ram Gopal Varma’s Officer, which marks his reunion with the maverick filmmaker after two decades, Nagarjuna also opened up about teaming up with filmmaker Priyadarshan next and joining hands with Dhanush. “Recently, Priyadarshan called me and said that he’s making his dream project, which would be on the life of two captains during World War II. Dhanush also offered me a role in his next directorial project. Apparently, Dhanush had originally planned that role with Rajinikanth, but since he is actively involved in politics, he approached me. Honestly, I’m yet to take a call on both the projects.”

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is thrilled about Officer. At the film’s pre-release event earlier this week, Nagarjuna thanked Varma for introducing him to a very young team while working on Officer. “I was surrounded by a very young team. Generally, when I’m shooting for a project, I spend time on my Ipad during shot breaks. But, on the sets of Officer, I used to observe everybody. When Ramu brought the story idea, I was impressed with my character; fearless and straight-forward.”

Technically, Officer will match the experience offered by Shiva, said Nagarjuna. “When Shiva released, everybody spoke about the use of sound in the film. Sadly, I didn’t experience anything on similar level in any Indian film in the last two decades. Officer will give audiences a unique sound experience. The film will hit them in the gut. Nagarjuna also said the action in the film will be talked about. “I wouldn’t call action in Officer violent. It’s brutal and the last twenty minutes are outstanding. The action will be very intense and realistic.” Predominantly shot in Mumbai, Officer — which hits the screens on 1 June — also stars Myra Sareen, Sayaji Shinde and Ajay in crucial roles.

Nagarjuna is currently shooting for a yet-untitled Telugu project with Nani. He also has the sequel to his 2016 blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana in his kitty.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 17:04 PM