An 18-year-old girl from Odisha is on the verge of becoming the first-ever K-pop artiste from India. Shreya Lenka has become one of the two finalists after beating thousands of contestants in a global audition. Now, she has to beat another finalist Gabriela Dalcin of Brazil to become the fifth member of the Blackswan band.

Born in the year 2003 in Rourkela, Shreya Lenka practiced Yoga from a very young age. She is a trained Odissi dancer and also well versed in other forms of contemporary dances, as reported by The News Insight. According to Lenka, she had a hard time finding a perfect vocal trainer. Ultimately, her grandmother stepped in and helped her finding one. After seeing her passion for singing, her grandmother took Lenka to a Hindustani classical music teacher. The 18-year-old used to take two singing classes a week. The Rourkela girl learnt western songs on his own by listening to online videos, she told Odisha Bytes in an interview. The multi-talented girl is the only Indian trainee to be selected in the global audition. Like her competitor Dalcin, Lenka also performs K-pop dance covers. On the other hand, 18-year-old Gabriela Dalcin is a member of Queens of Revolution, a dance cover girl group. As per the entertainment website Meaww, Dalcin will be the second Brazilian girl to debut in a K-pop group if she is chosen as the fifth member. Blackswan's label DR Music recently disclosed that both the girls are currently in the running for the desired place.

In May 2021, DR Music had revealed that global auditions will be held to fill a vacant spot after Hyemi's exit.

As per reports, both the girls are now going to South Korea for one month training period. One of the two singers will be chosen to join Blackswan at the end of this period.

The South Korean girl group made its debut in 2020. Currently, the group has four members Judy, Fatou, Leia and Youngheun.