Odia lyricist Gurukrushna Goswami, known for songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi, passes away

PTI

May,07 2018 12:27:09 IST

Cuttack: Eminent Odia lyricist Gurukrushna Goswami passed away on Monday following prolonged illness, family members said. Goswami died at his residence in Tulasipur area. He was 84.

Goswami had penned a large number of folk, devotional and modern songs in a career spanning over five decades.

Gurukrushna Goswami. Facebook

He is survived by wife Arati Goswami and two sons.

Artistes from the Odia music industry, in large numbers, thronged the Satichoura crematorium here and bade him a tearful farewell. Singers such as Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar had lent their voices to songs written by Goswami for Odia films.

