Odia actor Deepa Sahu passes away aged 35 in Bhubaneswar after battle with cancer
Deepa Sahu was famously known as the 'album queen' for her memorable performance in several music albums
Odia actor Deepa Sahu passed away in Bhubaneswar in a private hospital on Monday after battling cancer.
The actor was recently admitted to the hospital after her condition turned critical.
The 35-year-old actor was receiving treatment for uterus cancer that was detected a few months ago, reports Times of India.
Sahu was famous as the 'album queen' for her memorable performance in several music albums. She has acted in several Odia music albums, films, and television shows.
Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra expressed grief over the demise of the actor.
"This is very sad news as Deepa Sahu left us today, she was one of the most successful actresses who brought a revolution in Odia album industry," said Mishra.
Odia Album Girl Deepa Sahu Succumbed To Cancer In The Evening Today At A Private Hospital In Bhubaneswar. #odisha #deepa #deepasahu #bhubaneswar #album #albumstar #cancer #death #death #odiaalbum #odishagirl #KalingaTV #kalingatv24x7 #kalingatv #kalinga A post shared by Kalinga TV (@kalingatv24x7) on
(With inputs from Asian News International)
