October: Varun Dhawan-starrer set for world premiere in Dubai, two days ahead of global release

Shoojit Sircar’s next offering October is all set for its world premiere in Dubai, two days ahead of its global theatrical release on 13 April, reports DNA.

Starring Varun Dhawan and newcomer Banita Sandhu, the drama has grabbed positive attention with its trailer. The love story is said to be different from the usual fare and is expected to have the unique touch of Sircar who has also helmed Vicky Donor and Piku. The movie revolves around the character of Dan, played by Dhawan who gets deeply affected when co-star Sandhu’s character ends up in the ICU.

“When I heard the story, I was so moved by it that I felt the need of doing the film. I need the film more than anyone else in the room at this point of time in my career," said Dhawan about taking up the project. He has, on several occasions, spoken about being a fan of Sircar's work.

The Dubai premiere reflects overseas audience’s love for Bollywood movies and the massive collections abroad that producers now count upon. Dhawan and Sandhu will walk the red carpet accompanied by producers Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, according to the same report.

Published Date: Apr 09, 2018 11:38 AM | Updated Date: Apr 09, 2018 11:38 AM