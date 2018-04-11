October prep required Varun Dhawan to 'wake up and look at plants' and 'talk softly'

Varun Dhawan-starrer October is being touted as his Bollywood debut (Shoojit Sarcar's words, not ours) because it's nothing like he's ever done before. Dhawan, who has commercial blockbusters like Judwaa 2, Badri Ki Dulhania and Student of the Year to his credit, had to alter his routine to reflect Shoojit Sircar's idea of Dan, the character he plays.

It was recently revealed that Dhawan had to follow the National Award-winning director's Ten Commandments, out of which the first one required him to wake up and look at plants.

Apparently, looking at a plant in the morning could solve anger issues and make one calmer. So it's not just robots the human race must be scared of, the plants too are fully capable of taking over our jobs. Dhawan was also asked to keep his phone away and talk softly.

Dhawan, who is also known to be really fashion-forward, had to "dress normally" and look like a regular 21 year-old-boy...despite being 30.

Since he works as a hotel management trainee in October, he was made to all the chores that a regular employee would do. Serving the customers, cleaning the toilets, doing the dishes — Dhawan says he did it all. Wait..what is that sound? Do we hear the anti-nepotism army cheering? No?

Sircar, who has helmed films like Piku, Vicky Donor and Madras Cafe, wanted Dhawan to look "civil" and "make-up free". Well, there goes another job down the drain. Poor Dhawan even had to go through countless sleepless nights to look the part.

Lastly, honesty was what the director wanted from his actor, at all points. Looking at these demands and how diligently Dhawan fulfilled each of them, October better make him meet God.

Also starring Banita Sandhu, October releases on 13 April, 2018.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2018 14:49 PM