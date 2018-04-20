October box office collection: Shoojit Sircar, Varun Dhawan's film gets Rs 30 cr in opening week

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu-starrer October has garnered a lot of acclaim and positive word-of-mouth.

The Shoojit Sircar-directorial opened with average footfall in the theatres, which later, over the week, translated to increased box-office collection. The film has only seen growth in its numbers ever since.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the opening week collection of the film. The film has made Rs 30 crore in its opening week:

#October is DECENT in Week 1... Biz was driven by multiplexes of major metros specifically... Weekend 2 is crucial, will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr, Mon 2.70 cr, Tue 2.61 cr, Wed 2.43 cr, Thu 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 30.24 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 20, 2018

According to a statement by the producer Ronnie Lahiri, they always knew a genre like this will be a huge experiment, what they are happy about is that it’s not only paid off well by getting great reviews but also performing at the ticket windows.

Shoojit Sircar and his creative team are known for doing experimental cinema with working on films like Vicky Donor, Madras Café, etc. With October too, the makers are happy that their experiment has paid off well. They are happy that a film without any commercial attractions such as promotional songs, action sequences and dance numbers has been appreciated, which is definitely going to set standards for other films (of similar genre) in the future.

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 16:08 PM