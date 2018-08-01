Octavia Spencer to star as haircare mogul Madam CJ Walker in LeBron James-produced Netflix mini-series

Octavia Spencer is bringing the remarkable saga of black haircare mogul Madam CJ Walker to television.

Netflix said that Spencer will produce and star in a limited series about the outsized life of Sarah Breedlove, who was known professionally as Walker. The eight-episode drama is based on the book On Her Own Ground by A'Lelia Bundles and includes basketball star LeBron James as a producer under the SpringHill Entertainment banner, a company founded by James and Maverick Carter.

Walker became one of America's first self-made female millionaires by creating and marketing hair products for African-Americans at the turn of the 20th century. Netflix said the series will detail the hostility, rivalries and tumultuous personal life that marked Walker's life.

"Partnering with Octavia to tell the story of Madam CJ Walker is the ideal first project for SpringHill to take an important step into scripted drama,” Carter told Variety.

Spencer is an Oscar-winning actress whose credits include The Shape of Water, Hidden Figures and The Help.

A release date for Madam CJ Walker has not been announced.

The news was announced at the Television Critics Association summer meeting, at which TV networks and streaming services are presenting details on upcoming programs. It was also reported that Netflix will stand by Master of None and Aziz Ansari despite a sexual-misconduct allegation against him earlier this year. Another Netflix series, a black comedy titled Maniac starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone, was also announced. The show, following two participants of a murky late-stage pharmaceutical drug trial, tackles sensitive issues of mental illness and the pharmaceutical industry.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

