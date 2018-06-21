Ocean's 8, Incredibles 2, Hereditary, Tik Tik Tik — From horror flick to heist film, Know Your Releases

This week, cinegoers will have a rather eclectic mix of films — in English and Tamil languages — hitting the screens across the country. Each of these films belong to diverse cinematic genres — heist thriller (Ocean's 8), horror (Hereditary), animated superhero action (Incredibles 2), and fantasy/science-fiction (Tik Tik Tik)..

Ocean's 8

What's it about: The story revolves around Debbie Ocean's attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City's star-studded annual Met Gala.

Who is in it: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Richard Armitage and James Corden.

Why it may work: The female reboot of the popular Ocean's trilogy, Ocean's 8 has attracted a wide amount traction ever since it was first announced. The hype around the movie, that features an ensemble cast of some of the biggest female names in entertainment, will surely be a big draw at the box office.

Ocean's 8 has been directed by Gary Ross.

Hereditary

What's it about: When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter's family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry.

Who is in it: Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Gabriel Byrne and Ann Dowd.

Why it may work: Hereditary has received a wide amount of media attention for being one of the scariest movies to come out in a long time. All horror movie buffs would love to go and give it a watch.

Hereditary has been directed by Ari Aster.

Incredibles 2

What's it about: The second movie in the Incredibles franchise is about Mr Incredible being left at home to care for the kids while Elastigirl is out saving the world.

Who is in it: Craig T Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L Jackson, Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, and Catherine Keener.

Why it may work: The first part of the movie was extremely successful, and the sequel, being released after 14 years, has been highly anticipated and will bring in longtime fans. Also, Kajol has dubbed the Hindi version of the movie.

Incredibles 2 has been directed by Brad Bird.

Tik Tik Tik

What's it about: After discovering that an asteroid the size of India is going to impact Earth in less than a month, NASA recruits a misfit team of deep core drillers to save the planet.

Who is in it: Jayam Ravi, Aaron Aziz, Nivetha Pethuraj, Ramesh Thilak, Vincent Asokan, Arjunan, Jayaprakash, Rethika Srinivas and Balaji Venugopal.

Why it may work: Being promoted as India's first space film, Tik Tik Tik, will have the audience's attention based on the fact that it is the only major Indian release this week. Also, the background of the movie's story will whip up major curiosity.

Tik Tik Tik has been directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 15:38 PM