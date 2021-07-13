Other updates include Black Keys’ vocalist Dan Auerbach directorial debut and Netflix's acquisition of Jason Segal's thriller Windfall.

There are many new and exciting projects from streamers and traditional production houses announced daily. Among them is Obama's six-part anthology Blackout for Netflix, Paris Hilton's cooking show, and Anna Kendrick's Lionsgate femme thriller Alice, Darling.

Here is a round-up of all film and TV announcements:

Blackout

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Barack and Michelle Obama's banner Higherground and Temple Hill are working with Netflix to develop a six-part anthology project Blackout. It is a "film and TV project" which will tell six love stories penned by different writers. "Blackout takes place in New York during a power outage on a hot summer night," writes THR, adding that it will be told from the point of view of six teenagers.

The Out-Law

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has joined Adam Devine in the cast of The Out-Law, an action-comedy set up at Netflix. Tyler Spindel, known for The Wrong Missy, is on board to direct the film. Devine will also produce with Happy Madison, a frequent collaborator of Spindel, reported Deadline.

The story of the film revolves around Owen Browning (Devine) is a simple bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

Marko Zaror in talks to play the antagonist in John Wick 4

Actor Marko Zaror, best known for Dusk Till Dawn: The Series and Invincible, is being tapped to play the adversary to Keanu Reeves' John Wick in the fourth chapter of the popular neo-noir action thriller franchise. The upcoming movie will see Reeves reprise his character of the super-assassin John Wick in the Lionsgate project. According to Deadline, Zaror will play one of Wick's main pursuers in the film.

Paris Hilton to get her own Netflix cooking show

Hotel heiress and reality star Paris Hilton has landed a cooking show at streaming platform Netflix. the show titled Cooking With Paris will premiere on 4 August. The series will see Hilton learning to "saute, sear, and zest" and also show off her party-throwing skills.

As per the press release issued by the streamer, Hilton will team up with her celebrity pals for the series as she tries out new recipes. "She's turning the traditional cooking show upside down. She's not a trained chef and she's not trying to be. With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances," Netflix said in the release.

The show is inspired by her YouTube video of the same name, which went viral in January 2020.

Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach to direct a documentary on Dr John

Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach will make his directorial debut in hopes of telling an in-depth story about a famed New Orleans-based musician. RadicalMedia announced their partnership with Auerbach on Monday to create a documentary feature about the late singer-piano player Dr John. The project will tell a story about Dr John’s intricate life along with his musical and cultural impact.

Auerbach said he’s honoured to create a project focused on Dr John, who he called a friend. He said Dr John - whose real name was Mac Rebennack - was a “shining example of the great melting pot of American music.”

“From his mysterious voodoo stage persona Dr John, to his real, humble self Mac Rebannack, the street poet, the family man, the junkie, the Grammy award winner and all that’s in between, this documentary will introduce the world to him in a way they haven’t seen him before,” Auerbach said in a statement. “I’m still learning bits about him that I never knew, and I hope the movie provides a lens into the story of the life of Dr John.”

Netflix acquires Windfall, starring Jason Segal, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons

Deadline reports that Netflix has acquired the Hitchcockian thriller Windfall by director Charlie McDowell. Starring in pivotal roles are Jason Segal, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons. The film will follow "a young couple who arrive at their vacation home only to find it’s being robbed." Segel developed the story with writers Justin Lader and Andrew Kevin Walker.

Alice, Darling

Anna Kendrick will star in thriller Alice, Darling which is currently under production in Canada. The film also stars Charlie Carrick, Wunmi Mosaku and Kaniehtiio Horn, according to Deadline.

The synopsis is: "Alice, Darling focuses on Alice (Kendrick), a young woman who begins acting strangely. She starts keeping secrets about her mysterious and mercurial boyfriend (Carrick) from her two best friends (Mosaku and Horn). When the three take a girls’ trip out of town, secrets begin unraveling. A local girl goes missing and Alice’s boyfriend shows up unannounced, which leads to suspicions and so much more.

