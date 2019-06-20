You are here:

Nusrat Jahan marries Kolkata businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey, shares pictures on Instagram

Actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, who won the Lok Sabha election for the first time, married Kolkatta-based businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey on 19 June. The wedding ceremony took place in the Turkish town of Bodrum in the presence of family and close friends. Both Nikhil and Nusrat took to social media to shares pictures from their wedding.

Nusrat flew to Bodrum on 15 June and was accompanied by close friend Mimi Chakraborty, TMC MP from Jadavpur. Chakraborty had earlier shared a glimpse of the venue on her social media account.

The Bengali film star had contested her first ever election in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls from the Basirhat seat as a TMC candidate and won by an impressive margin. However, both Nusrat and Mimi skipped their oath-taking ceremony on Monday due to the wedding.

Nusrat's husband Nikhil is a Kolkata-based entrepreneur with a textile business. The newly-wed couple has planned a reception ceremony in Kolkata on 4 July. A large number of Bengali film personalities and political leaders are expected to attend the reception, reports News18.

