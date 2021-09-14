Nushrratt Bharuccha's horror film Chhorii to release on Amazon Prime in November
Amazon Prime Video India unveils the motion poster of Chhorii, co-produced by Abundantia Entertainment’s Psych, a vertical focused on the horror and paranormal genre, and the Los Angeles-based Crypt TV.
Amazon Prime Video India on Tuesday gave a glimpse into the world of its upcoming Original horror movie Chhorii.
Chhorii is directed by Vishal Furia, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, and Shikhaa Sharma. A remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi, the film features Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj.
Chhorii also marks the first collaboration between Abundantia Entertainment’s Psych (a vertical focused on the horror and paranormal genre) and the Los Angeles-based Crypt TV, known for showcasing a new brand of scary with shows like The Look-See, The Birch, Sunny Family Cult, and The Thing in the Apartment. The film is also co-produced by the Kumars' T-Series.
Check out the motion poster of Chhorii here
Chhori will release directly on Amazon Prime Video India in November.
