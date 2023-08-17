Nushrratt Bharuccha, who starred opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in 2019’s Dream Girl, wasn’t retained in the sequel. We have Ananya Panday joining in. Talking about the same to ETimes, Bharuccha said, “I was a part of Dream Girl 1 and I love that whole team. I terribly miss working with them. But why they didn’t cast me in Dream Girl 2, I think only they can answer. I don’t know, there is no logic and there is no answer to it. But why didn’t they cast me? I am a human being, so of course it hurts. And of course it feels unfair. But I get it, it is their decision. Cool, no problem.”

On clashing with Dream Girl 2

The actress has a new film called Akelli coming up on the same day, and she said, “I didn’t know my film was going to be released on the same day as ‘Dream Girl 2’. Technically my film was to release on the 18th but because of some censor issues, we didn’t have permissions of certain kind and we had to delay it. We didn’t want to, but had to. Raj sir reacted to my story and said, ‘All the best’. And I responded to him saying, ‘Sir, something is connected in our universe. I wasn’t in your film, but my second film is releasing on the same day’. So we have come to a place where we can smile about it.”

Ayushmann on Dream Girl 2

I had never planned that I will have a hit comedy franchise in my filmography. This, honestly, has accidentally happened to me. As luck would have it, I have only scouted for disruptive projects that are entertaining and engaging to as many people as possible! I chanced upon Dream Girl franchise and it ticked all the right boxes for me because it is truly a break-out concept that hasn’t been explored by heroes of my generation.