Nushrratt Bharuccha takes on challenging task of selling condoms in small town of MP in in Janhit Mein Jaari.

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who has given phenomenal performances with her last two films Chhorii and Dream Girl, is back with a bang in - Janhit Mein Jaari . The actress has left us speechless with her unprecedented performance as Manokama. Her spontaneity, her charisma and courage as Manu has been the main highlight of the film.

Not only has she carried the entire film on her shoulder but has lent a voice to the character of Manokamna and started up a much more important conversation around condoms effectively. Her comic timing, her emotional sentiments, and her fierce attitude while playing the character have rung in perfectly. Nushrratt Bharuccha 's performance in Janhit Mein Jaari is more powerful than ever and we can most certainly say that the actress deserves a humongous credit for the same. From her expressions to her transformation as a lower-middle-class girl, the actress fits the role flawlessly. High time that Nushrratt gets the due credit that she deserves.

‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ is a story of a young girl, a wayfarer who takes up a challenging job selling condoms in a small town of MP, India. The film takes one through the road of the challenges she faces amidst the social taboo and how she takes on the friction from her family and the entire town.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali under his banner Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP, the film is set to be theatrically released in June 10.