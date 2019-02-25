NTR Mahanayakudu, part two of former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's biopic, leaked online by Tamilrockers

NTR Mahanayakudu, the second part of the NTR biopic, created as a tribute to the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao has been leaked online. It was released in the theatres on 22 February 2019 but has now appeared in full online and is available for free download.

The film was posted on the internet by Tamilrockers and is one among many movies that have been leaked by this site over the last few years. Rajnikanth's 2.0, the most expensive film made in India also found its way on this website. Bollywood films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike, Why Cheat India, The Accidental Prime Minister, Simmba and Zero were also uploaded by Tamilrockers within hours of their release.

According to an Indian Express report, the site continues to resurface with new URLs despite being banned by all internet service providers.

Directed by Krish, NTR Mahanayakudu comes after the first part of the biopic, NTR Kathanayakudu and has NT Rama Rao's son, Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead along with Vidya Balan, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Rana Daggubati. The film revolves around NTR’s political life and his relationship with his ailing wife and has not had a good opening at the box office.

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2019 14:38:56 IST