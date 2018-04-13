NTR 28 to go on floors on 13 April in Ramoji Film City; Trivikram's directorial likely to release in late 2018

The principal shooting of Jr NTR’s next project, tentatively titled NTR 28, will commence on 13 April in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City.

The shoot will begin with an action sequence and a massive set has already been erected to shoot it. To be directed by Trivikram, who is teaming up with NTR for the first time, Pooja Hegde has been signed as the leading lady.

Earlier this month, the film’s producer Suryadevara Radhakrishna said via a statement, “NTR 28 is a very prestigious film for us and the combination of NTR and ace director Trivikram will be a treat for movie lovers. We are happy that this eagerly awaited film is being made on our banner. We are aiming for a release in the second half of 2018.”

“The shooting kicks off tomorrow in Ramoji Film City. The team has planned to shoot an action scene followed by some regular scenes. NTR joins the sets tomorrow. One of the major highlights of the project is going to be his look which has been kept under wraps. He shed a lot of weight for this project and the fans are going to love his new look,” a source told Firstpost, adding that the entire cast and crew of the film will be officially announced soon.

NTR, over the last few weeks, has been working out very hard with well-known trainer Lloyd Stevens to get the desired look for the project. According to reliable sources, NTR will look extra leaner for this film and hence is spending most of his time sweating it out. Stevens has been sharing glimpses of the star's workout videos on his social media page, sending NTR'S fans into frenzy. Last month, he shared a video of NTR working hard to sport washboard abs.

Following the debacle of Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi, all eyes are on Trivikram, who hopes to bounce back strongly with this film. NTR 28 is rumoured to be an action-packed script and Trivikram is keen on making it without any compromises.

Thaman has been finalised to compose music, replacing Anirudh Ravichander who was originally roped in. It is still not known why Anirudh opted out of the project, especially after he had said he was really happy to collaborate with Trivikram once again after Agnyaathavaasi. This project will mark Thaman’s maiden collaboration with Trivikram. However, Thaman has worked with NTR in films such as Brindavanam, Baadshah and Rabhasa. PS Vinod has been signed to crank the camera.

Upon completion of Trivikram's project, NTR will begin work on SS Rajamouli's next project, which will also star Ram Charan. It will be first time NTR and Charan will share the screen space together. If everything goes as planned, the shoot of this film is expected to start in October.

In a recent media interaction, NTR said he signed Rajamouli’s film without even listening to the script. “Both Ram Charan and I gave our nods without listening to the script. Rajamouli is working on the final draft of the script. He will meet us soon and pitch the story. He’s asked us to not talk about the project until then,” NTR said. The project will mark NTR’s fourth collaboration with Rajamouli after three blockbusters such as Student No 1, Simhadri and Yamadonga. It will be Ram Charan’s second outing with the Baahubali filmmaker after Magadheera. To be made on a rumoured budget of Rs 200 crore, the film will be bankrolled by DVV Danayya. In the film, Ram Charan and NTR are tipped to be playing boxers.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2018 10:36 AM