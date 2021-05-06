Premiering on 20 May, November Story portrays Anuradha, an ethical hacker who embarks on a quest to solve a perplexing case and save her father

Disney+ Hotstar VIP is set to launch its next Hotstar Special November Story, a crime thriller series that unveils the shocking story behind a horrid murder. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia portrays Anuradha, an ethical hacker who embarks on a quest to solve a perplexing case and save her father.

A 7-episode whodunit, November Story features multilayered storytelling with flashbacks across time frames revealing the back story behind the murder. Directed by Ram Subramanian and produced by Ananda Vikatan Group, the crime thriller series stars an ensemble cast of actors that also include Pasupathy, GM Kumar, Aruldass and Vivek Prasanna among others. November Story releases this 20 May in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia said in a statement, “Anuradha is a young, independent, fearless and intelligent woman who takes it upon herself to save her father from being punished for a cold-blooded murder. Portraying such a strong female character who is the hero of the story was one of the most gratifying experiences in my career so far. With its compelling storyline and unique narrative, November Story will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and hooked till the end as the mystery around the murder is uncovered.”

Director Ram Subramanian said in a statement, “November Story is a classic murder mystery where the quest to find the truth behind the crime unveils a series of hidden truths. We wanted to bring the Tamil audiences a crime thriller unlike any other they’ve seen before, in terms of both the storyline and the way it's brought to life. All the actors have delivered extraordinary performances and I am confident that the unique theme and genre of the series will grab the attention of audiences, with the added advantage of Disney+ Hotstar VIP releasing it in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

