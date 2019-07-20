You are here:

#NotMyDeepika trends on Twitter after actress is spotted meeting #MeToo accused director Luv Ranjan

FP Staff

Jul 20, 2019 16:54:14 IST

On Friday evening, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Paukone were photographed leaving director Luv Ranjan's house in Mumbai. As a result, speculations of them meeting Ranjan to discuss an upcoming project started doing rounds.

Padukone's fans have now started using the #NotMyDeepika hashtag on Twitter to show their disapproval of the possibility of the Padmavat actor working with Ranjan, who was accused of sexual harassment in October 2018.

Reports suggest that Padukone might play the lead in Ranjan's upcoming film that stars Kapoor and Ajay Devgn. “In spite of two solid male stars, Ranjan’s film has a terrific role for the female lead. Deepika is the first choice and there’s no reason why she would turn down a plum role,” a source told Bollywood Hungama. However, there is no official word on Padukone's involvement in the project yet.


#deepikapadukone #RanbirKapoor at director Luv Ranjan office

Check out some of the reactions here:

In October, during the pinnacle of the #MeToo movement in India, an anonymous actor had accused Ranjan of sexually harassing her during an audition for his film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Later, he denied all allegations but tendered an apology to anyone he may have hurt.

"I apologise to whoever I have caused hurt, whoever I have not made feel comfortable enough. I apologise for not being able to communicate my intent. I apologise for not being able to make someone feel that I am the man that I have aspired to be and I believe I am (sic)," Ranjan said in a statement.

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2019 17:22:11 IST

