#NotMyDeepika trends on Twitter after actress is spotted meeting #MeToo accused director Luv Ranjan

On Friday evening, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Paukone were photographed leaving director Luv Ranjan's house in Mumbai. As a result, speculations of them meeting Ranjan to discuss an upcoming project started doing rounds.

Padukone's fans have now started using the #NotMyDeepika hashtag on Twitter to show their disapproval of the possibility of the Padmavat actor working with Ranjan, who was accused of sexual harassment in October 2018.

Reports suggest that Padukone might play the lead in Ranjan's upcoming film that stars Kapoor and Ajay Devgn. “In spite of two solid male stars, Ranjan’s film has a terrific role for the female lead. Deepika is the first choice and there’s no reason why she would turn down a plum role,” a source told Bollywood Hungama. However, there is no official word on Padukone's involvement in the project yet.

Check out some of the reactions here:

@deepikapadukone we constantly have to put up with your team doing shitty stuff like creating accounts like DP 1st day whatever and unconfirmed rumors of what films you're signing then you go and add to our problems by doing this?#notmydeepika pic.twitter.com/lwB8ziujcn — Eli (@belisaav) July 20, 2019

On a side note if it were for any other actor or actress there would be zero backlash because most of them have zero credibility. Deepika has built a reputation for herself and her ideals. Her fans don’t just stan Deepika the actor but the Deepika the human being #notmydeepika — Akash Kumar (@AkashxDeepika) July 20, 2019

Being the top actress of your country you have many people looking upto you, it is YOUR responsibility to set the right example. Are you even aware of how you are gonna promote someone who has sexually harassed other women by working in his film? #NotMyDeepika — ❦ (@MonaDarlingx) July 20, 2019

So Ms Deepika Padukone is basically going to capitalize off survivors of violence against women by doing a feminist film (Chhapaak) while working with people accused of sexual assault irl? I'm fuming. #notmydeepika — Archisha| Emmylia Clarke FTW (@Archisha17) July 20, 2019

She has given me a lot of inspiration and strength in my life.

I really admire you @deepikapadukone ,but I empathize with the victims and this is not right #Notmydeepika — Denisse Ávila (@DeniAvilaM) July 20, 2019

In October, during the pinnacle of the #MeToo movement in India, an anonymous actor had accused Ranjan of sexually harassing her during an audition for his film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Later, he denied all allegations but tendered an apology to anyone he may have hurt.

"I apologise to whoever I have caused hurt, whoever I have not made feel comfortable enough. I apologise for not being able to communicate my intent. I apologise for not being able to make someone feel that I am the man that I have aspired to be and I believe I am (sic)," Ranjan said in a statement.

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2019 17:22:11 IST