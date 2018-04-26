You are here:

Noted playback singer MS Rajeswari, of 'Mahan Gandhiye Mahan' fame, passes away aged 86

Renowned playback singer MS Rajeswari passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday evening in Chennai. She was reportedly suffering from liver-related ailments for a long time.

Rajeswari had a playback singing career that spanned over seven decades, starting in 1941.

She was the voice behind the popular song 'Naan Sirithaal Deepavali' — composed by Ilaiyaraja — in the 1987 Mani Ratnam film Nayakan.

She was also involved in Kamal Haasan’s debut movie Kalathur Kannamma, where she sang ‘Ammavum Neeye’. Some of her other hits include 'Mahan Gandhiye Mahan', 'O Rasikum Seemane' and 'Paapa Paadum Paatu.' She continued singing until the mid-'90s.

“Through her career, she has sung songs in several languages other than Tamil, including Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. As a resident singer in AVM studios, she had sung songs for several of their hit films as well,” her son Raj Venkatesh told The Hindu.

She also worked as a dubbing artist for child artistes in Tamil cinema.

During the centenary celebrations of Tamil cinema, Rajeswari was felicitated for her contributions.

Many celebrities from South Indian film industries have reportedly offered their condolences. Her mortal remains were kept for public viewing in Chrompet, Chennai. Her funeral was held at 4.30 pm on Thursday.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2018 20:46 PM