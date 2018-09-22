NOTA: Anand Shankar's directorial, featuring Vijay Deverakonda, to release on 5 October

NOTA makers announced the release date of Vijay Deverakonda's Tamil debut. The announcement was made on Twitter on Saturday.

NOTA will be directed by Anand Shankar. The narrative is being touted as a political thriller. The director, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, mentioned that instead of taking long breaks between films, he wanted to take his time to work on a few substantial scripts. Having discussed the possibility of working with producer Gnanavel Raja for quite some time, Shankar finally went to him with the scripts. "After multiple meetings, I pitched one of the scripts which he really liked it and wanted to take it to Vijay Deverakonda," said Shankar.

Talking about the project, he said that the narrative will not be a romantic comedy but will have intense drama. Shankar had also confirmed that the film will be simultaneously shot in Telegu as well. Actress Mehreen Pirzada has come on board the project as the leading lady.

NOTA's music will be scored by Sam CS while the camera will be handled by Santhana Krishnan, who shot to fame after his work in Baaghi 2.

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2018 15:18 PM