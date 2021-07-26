Yashika Aannand and her friends were returning from Mamallapuram to Chennai late Saturday night when the car accident took place.

Tamil actor Yashika Aannand, who made her debut with 2016 film Kavalai Vendam, has suffered severe injuries after meeting with a major road accident while travelling in a car near Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu.

As per reports, the car accident took place on Saturday, 24 July at around 11:50 pm after the vehicle she was travelling in fell into a roadside pit near Chennai on the East Coast Road. As per onlookers, the speeding SUV lost control and hit the median. The pictures of the damaged car are currently doing the rounds on social media.

According to the police, the actor along with her friends had rented a room in Mamallapuram to spend the weekend.

Aannand was reportedly travelling with three other friends. One of her friends, Vallichatti Bhavani (28), died on the spot while Aannand and the other two were rescued. All three of them have suffered serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital where Aannand is in critical condition.

On the professional front, Aannand rose to fame after the release of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru in 2016. Known for her performance in films like Kazhugu 2, NOTA starring Vijay Devarakonda, Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman, Zombie among others, she was seen as a contestant in the second season of Tamil Bigg Boss. She has also featured in the hit show Roja which aired on Sun TV.

Currently, she has projects like Ivan Than Uthaman, Raja Bheema, and Kadamaiyai Sei in her kitty.