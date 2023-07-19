Not Salman Khan or Karan Johar but THIS star is the highest-paid Indian actor on OTT who charged Rs 125 crore for a show
In recent times, we saw biggies like Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and others entering the OTT world to explore new and unconventional content
The boom of OTT across the country has not also helped actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Jitendra Kumar, Pratik Gandhi, Jaideep Ahlawat to showcase their immense talent but also motivated prominent Bollywood stars like Kajol, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and others to try out-of-the-box things with the help of this new format.
With the inclusion of these big stars, we saw a solid spike in the budgets of these shows due to the remunerations of the lead actors. While the reports suggest Saif Ali Khan charged Rs 15 crore for the eight episodes of Sacred Games, Salman Khan, who replaced Karan Johar in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, apparently charges Rs 12.5 crore per episode.
However, the highest-paid OTT star is the Singham of Bollywood, who reportedly charged Rs 18 crore per episode for his digital debut, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. As per DNA and India Today report, the intense-eyed star earned a total of Rs 125 crore for the psychological thriller. The official remake of the British series Luther starring Idris Elba, it also featured Rashii Khanna, Atul Kulkarni and Esha Deol in prominent roles
As per the TOI report, producer Sameer Nair has confirmed the second season of the show. On the professional front, Ajay Devgn will next feature in Maidaan, which is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. In the biological sports drama, Ajay essays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football. He was an Indian football coach and the manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963.
Starring Priyamani in a prominent role, the film is directed by Badhaai Ho helmer Amit Ravindernath Sharma.
