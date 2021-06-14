Jubin Nautiyal, who celebrates his birthday today, spoke about the “bad political front” in Uttarakhand in connection to the COVID-19 crisis.

Singer Jubin Nautiyal has turned a year older today, 14 June, however, he is busy doing COVID relief work for people living in his home state Uttarakhand. From arranging food, oximeters, and other resources to educating people about the deadly virus, the singer is among the few people who have come forward to help affected families from COVID-19 in the state.

Converting his digital concert into a fundraiser, the singer also raised Rs 15 lakhs to help people affected by Chamoli cloudburst in Uttarakhand. While he continues working for his people, he doesn't believe in showing off. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he pointed at the “bad political front” in the state and shared that it's not their (celebs) job to help people.

Commenting on Uttarakhand battling the second coronavirus wave, Nautiyal said, "Uttarakhand was formed in 2000... I have a problem with the statement that it’s still a new state. Bees saal ho gaye, things should be moving here. We celebs shouldn’t be coming out to help people, it’s not our job to do this. It’s somebody else’s job, who’s clearly not doing it right”.

He added that people took the first wave seriously, however, they have now started taking the crisis casually.

This is not the first time when the singer has come forward to help people from his home state. Last year as well, during the pandemic, he had extended a helping hand to Uttarakhand along with his father Ram Sharan Nautiyal and distributed ration kits to around 6,000 affected families living in their village of Jaunsar Bawar.

Nautiyal is known for crooning various hit songs including Kuch Toh Bata Zindagi' from Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 'Tum Hi Aana' from Marjaavaan. His latest song 'Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka,' featuring Gurmeet Choudhary, Sherine Singh and Kaashish Vohra, released recently and is garnering good response.