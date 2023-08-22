We can talk about sex, but we can’t talk about sex education. Hindi films took quite some time to shed light on the latter, thanks to a certain Ayushmann Khurrana. Recently, we saw Pankaj Tripathi batting (and battling) both for his son and sex education in schools in OMG 2 when his son is rusticated for masturbating in the institution. His lack of awareness is perpetually used as his weakness that leads to more public humiliation. But not just this film, there are many other films that shed light on the topic.

In 2012, Shoojit Sircar made Vicky Donor, a film about sperm donation. At first, it’s a comical gaze at a Delhi boy earning bucks out of this business, but the narrative then places the attention to many childless couples that struggle to embrace parenthood. And Vicky is the one who gives these people their ultimate happiness- a life.

In another different world of Ayushmann, he did a film called Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, where his character suffered from Erectile dysfunction, which doesn’t allow him to gratify his sexual desires or feel any form of intimacy. An amusing scene about his problem is illustrated by a sinking biscuit in a cup of tea.

In both Chhatriwali and Helmet (umbrellas and helmets are nothing but metaphors for protection), Rakul Preet Singh and Pranutan Bahl battle for safe sex too, and also raise their voice on how a discussion on this topic is no shame.

‘Only 7% users of condoms in our country’: Rakul

In an interview with Firstpost, Rakul opened up about changing perceptions and creating awareness about safe sex. She says, “This has been going on ever since I have been watching television, the Government running an initiative and trying to educate people but there are still only 7% of users of condoms in our country.” She added, “Being a highly populated country, this is a very low figure. It never happens instantly, it’s a process that takes time, and that’s why more and more films like these should be made. Through entertainment, you can hopefully impact the mindsets of people.”

Sonakshi Sinha joined the bandwagon too with Khandani Shafakhana in 2019, showing how women need to talk about safe sex just as much as men. After all, it’s a matter of two people.