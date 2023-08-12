Kim Kardashian may have used the hashtag Not An Ad but netizens are certainly not pleased with her idea of promoting and endorsing full body scan that reportedly costs $2500. Many of them pointed out how people are unable to feed themselves daily and how she should think of donating some money who can’t afford such an expensive procedure.

But it’s not just in Hollywood, celebrities in the Hindi film industry have also landed in troubles and controversies over their choice of product endorsements

Ajay Devgn, a fine actor, has garnered more memes than moolah over the last few years owing to the Vimal pan masala. Many users have complained and stated on social media how the actor is promoting tobacco consumption that causes cancer. And joining the bandwagon were Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, that only added more fuel to the fire. Kumar backed out and apologized for his participation, but the damage was done and too late for repair.

That’s not all, Kumar, who has been selling sanitary pads and encouraging Nandu to quit smoking, was called out for the blatant irony when one of his earlier ads on a cigarettes’ brand went viral in no time.

Many moons ago, Aamir Khan was also called out for endorsing Coke as it was an aerated drink harmful for health. He visited the manufacturing office of the company to ensure it was all done healthily, but it seemed more like a blatant attempt to keep endorsing the product to rake in the moolah.

The fairness cream fiasco

Abhay Deol, once a rebel, now restrained, called the industry actors out for endorsing fairness creams. The impact here is not only physically but mentally and emotionally negative too, since these ad films only create inferiority complexes and promoting white and fair skin as the only benchmark for beauty. He called out actors like shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Shahid Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor. Have a look at his posts:

The only reason why celebrities are hired for endorsing questionable brands is to create a sense of curiosity among consumers for buying those very products. Good thing they have a better understanding of how it all works now.