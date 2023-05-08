Not just Priyanka Chopra, Uorfi looks stunning in Amit Aggarwal collection

There was a time when Uorfi Javed was looked down upon by the fashion industry and the crème de la crème of the industry never liked to be associated with her. Designers refused to dress her up. But the determined Uorfi Javed fought hard to find a way for herself and set up her own fashion workshop and a complete new fashion statement for herself. Her unapologetic fashion sense is what makes her stand out. She gives hope to millions of women out there who want to become a fashionista in her own right. She made a place for herself and is on the top priority list of the biggest designers across the globe.

The best thing about her is that Uorfi is that she is a people’s person and she is ruling the hearts of her audience. She is known for her individualistic fashion sense that not many can match up to. The paparazzi are often seen rooting for Uorfi’s spotting, and the fashion queen serves them with all top-notch glamour. After being in the news for now and then, the DIY queen has now set the marks of her aura on a one-step up as she recently added couture by the finest designer of the country who has styled the biggest divas of the nation.

Uorfi Javed was currently spotted at the Mumbai international airport in a black, stare-worthy designer attire that was surely giving the true essence of Uorfi Javed’s sense of fashion, which not only made her fans drool over it but also made headlines across India.

According to reports Uorfi Javed kept all the surprises for her fans about her actual reason to visit Delhi, but now that the news has been out, Uorfi has been spotted in the capital of the country donning none other than Amit Aggrawal’s finely selective couture. She looked stunning in a silver-plated mini dress with structured embellished work.

(With added inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.