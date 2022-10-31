Not Just Bollywood | Why are Indians obsessed with fair skin?

Actress Kalki Koechlin recently mentioned on discrimination over skin complexion that an actor with dusky complexion always gets the role of a maid. The introduction of westernization got such a powerful impact on the Indians regarding fair skin. Preaching the British, Indians got so mesmerized by the concept of fair skin they took that as the superior title.

Says psychotherapist Padma Rewari, “From time memorial the moment a kid is born, the complexion is always mentioned and if the child is dusky or wheat complexioned, people around make the parents feel inferior.”

Kalki believes that it’s not nepotism but the skin colour that dictates the kind of role an actor is offered. In her recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Kalki said that skin colour not only dictates the roles an actor gets but also lets people make their perception about the person. While sharing her views on the same, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaniactor also revealed that she has experienced it first hand.

Not just Bollywood and fashion industry, Rewari explains that this conditioned mind set has not changed however we call ourselves modern or promote mindfulness where the person and personality should be an important factor colour is a top priority factor. From childhood the child is comparing his or her capabilities around his skin colour rather than on the potential he or she holds. Colour shaming happens because the world around is promoting it.

Ads and endorsements like Fair and Lovely and Fair and Handsome, on light complexion keeping people subconsciously alert about that one has to be fair to be accepted by society. “The pressures had such a stressful impact on an individual’s confidence and self-esteem. In extreme cases landing into depression and in many cases an identity crises trying to be someone who is fair then tapping the potential of the person. I remember a friend of mine who always went for dates only in the night as she was worried that in the day if she met people, they would reject her for her dusky skin colour,” adds Rewari.

Colour shaming needs to end by promoting self-love and self-acceptance acts. We as a society have evolved in many ways but this bias on complexion has not. Remember Nandita Das’s music video celebrating skin colour diversity which got a lot of praise online. The song was a take on conventional beauty standard set in the film and fashion world. Radhika Apte, Ratna Pathak Shah, Suchitra Pillai, Swara Bhaskar made an appearance in the video.

We live in a nation that is most unhealthily obsessed with skin colour where fairness means beauty, making it the highest consumer of fairness creams and lotions. But beauty is truly a relative term believes feminist author Meghna Pant. She says, “Not only in India but also around the world. I grew up in India being considered pretty only because – rather ridiculously – I was fair. In Switzerland, where I went to study, I was considered exotic because I was darker than the locals. In Singapore, where I did my MBA, and Dubai, where I worked, I was ugly because I was too dark. In the US, where I also worked, I was considered cute but not beautiful because I was not dark enough. The more Westernised nations truly believed that ‘dark is beautiful’.”

Meghna adds that Indians are also finally waking up to the fact that the colour of your skin, the size of your body, or the number on your age do not define what makes you beautiful. It’s only who you are from the inside, the fire you have in your belly, the kindness you bestow on others, the impact you make on society and people, that make you stand out.

