Not Just Bollywood | Ali Fazal on working with Gerard Butler in 'Kandahar'

In this exclusive interview with Firstpost, Hindi film and Hollywood actor Ali Fazal speaks about juggling between the two industries, his Hollywood project Kandahar, and lots more. When asked about the juggle, he quips, “It’s very difficult for me to answer this because this is very new. The work is happening on both ends so I’m trying to manage somehow. Right now, a lot of work in Hollywood is on hold because of the writers’ strike.“

On facing the ups and downs as an actor

I think every actor’s journey goes through ups and downs. I’ve learned more from my failures than successes.

On the preparation for his role in Kandahar

I got the role very early during the casting process. With Ric, it was a very interesting collaboration and he’s a very celebrated director today. He started as an action director, he did the action for one of my most favorite action films called Gone In 60 Seconds, and he has made some iconic films after that. This was a very complex character because the film he was trying to make was about the business of war and the futility of it. And in between all of this, there’s a character, for the lack of a better term, someone who could be a mix of Mad Max and Terminator. It’s all about making money out of geo-politics that come into play. We worked a lot into shaping this character and went into overtime in making what we see today.

On working with Gerard Butler and bonding with him

He was also the producing partner so obviously he had a lot more responsibility and he was watching the progress of the film and that also included me. We don’t have any scenes together because I’m literally on his tail right till the end when we have a stand-off. He’s one of the only people apart from Ric of course who really helped me and championed me. He’s a big star but just as compassionate as anybody else, and that’s what really helped us in making a brilliant film. I’m looking forward to bond with him in near future. I’m literally chasing him in the film with black leather jacket on a black bike, cutting through the dessert and it did entail a lot of training and hard work based on the theatrics of it. This was not just show but required. You have to know how to handle a bike and not just ride it. The credit must be given to the Bulgarian action team that was spot on, I had to do a lot of stunts on my own.

On cinema changing post OTT

Yes, it is changing. But no also. Every change should be accepted but we shouldn’t become slaves to it. Cinema is an ever-evolving platform and medium, be it OTT or Cinema or the VR world that’s about to hit us. The world is becoming smaller and the reach is getting bigger. Ideally, everyone should be coming back to the theaters.

On his upcoming projects

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya, there’s a film called Afghan Dreamers, and also planning something with Basu sir.