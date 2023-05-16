Undoubtedly, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the versatility king in the entertainment world. Having his roots coming from the theaters, the actor has nourished his acting skills from the core which is well evident in his excellent performance in his films. Recently, the actor visited his Faculty of Performing Arts Academy in Gujarat where he started his journey in performing arts. Travelling through the lanes of the academy, it was indeed a nostalgic trip for the actor where he addressed the students and received immense love and respect from them.

Nawazuddin captured some precious moments from his visit to his Faculty of Performing Arts Academy in a video on his social media. Remembering his good old days from the academy, the actor gave a speech to the students and the moment was filled with a lot of warmth and emotions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui)

On the work front, Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of films which includes films like Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Noorani Chehra, Haddi, Tiku Weds Sheru’, and Adbhut.