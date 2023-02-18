Norwegian dance crew recreates Shah Rukh Khan-Malaika Arora's Chaiyya Chaiyya in new video; leaves internet unimpressed

It has been over two decades since ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya‘ came out but it continues to remain one of the most popular songs among fans. The fame garnered by Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora‘s iconic number remains unparalleled to date. The song, which shows Shah Rukh and Malaika performing on a moving train, has also been recreated multiple times by fans and dance groups, with many people actually doing the same on the top of trains. One such instance has now gone viral where none other than the popular Norwegian dance crew ‘Quick Style’ have performed to the hit track.

The dance group, which has already garnered widespread popularity and appreciation for their amazing dance performances, is known for recreating dance videos on trending songs, making their clips go viral in no time. The group has also performed a number of hit Bollywood songs and there’s no doubt to it that we Indians loved it. In their recent attempt, the crew were seen grooving to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’. While they tried matching their steps with the tune of the song, we can say that the energy is clearly missing. Likewise, the video also didn’t impress a lot of social media users and it has amassed divided reactions on the internet.

As the clip plays, the members can be seen dressed in black and white suits accessorised with sunglasses as they danced on top of what appears to be a truck.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)



The caption of the video read, “We’re back.” Meanwhile, unsatisfied Indians also took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “No, no, no… with due respect, you can’t recreate it!”, while another user commented, “I love you guys but please don’t do it with chayyan chayyan.”

“This song is evergreen. And you guys could have done it better,” a third user noted. Meanwhile, a section of users also praised their performance. The video has so far grabbed thousands of views and likes.

