Normal People actor Paul Mescal, Mank star Tom Burke to collaborate for revenge thriller Bring Them Down
Normal People breakout star Paul Mescal and Mank star Tom Burke are set to feature together in the Irish revenge thriller Bring Them Down.
According to Deadline, the movie marks the directing debut of Christopher Andrews, who has also penned the screenplay.
Set in the wild landscape of the West of Ireland, the story is about an Irish shepherd who is drawn into violent conflict with a neighbouring farm when his sheep are massacred by unknown men.
Ivana MacKinnon of Wild Swim Films will produce the movie alongside Ruth Treacy and Julianne Forde of Tailored Films, Ilya Stewart and Jacob Swan Hyam.
The movie will commence production later this year.
Mescal broke out after playing Connell Waldron in Lenny Abrahamson-directed adaptation of Sally Rooney's Normal People. He will next star in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directional debut The Lost Daughter and Benjamin Millepied's Carmen.
Burke, known for starring in Joanna Hogg’s critically-acclaimed movie The Souvenir, most recently played legendary director Orson Welles in David Fincher's Netflix film Mank.
