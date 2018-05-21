Nora Fatehi to recreate Sushmita Sen song 'Dilbar' in John Abraham's upcoming film Satyameva Jayate

John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate, which is expected to clash with Akshay Kumar's Gold, will reportedly have a remake of '90s hit song 'Dilbar'.

The catchy number originally featured former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen shaking a leg with Sanjay Kapoor in the movie Sirf Tum. This modern belly dance number will be led by Moroccan-Canadian actress Nora Fatehi and has been choreographed by Adil Shaikh. Admitting that recreating this iconic song will be no easy task, Nora is channeling her nerves and hopes that she will be able to match up to Sushmita’s memorable performance.

The song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, who is at the helm of Bollywood’s new found favourite trend of recreating old dance numbers, with hits like Tamma Tamma, from Badrinath Ki Dulhania and OK Jaanu’s Humma Humma in his kitty.

While talking about the song, director Milap Zaveri revealed that it will be set in a shisha bar that John Abraham happens to visit in the middle of a chase. The song’s composition, set up and choreography acquire an Arabic twist. About the choreography, Adil told Mirror that “We have used a lot of props, including water, fire and smoke and for Nora’s entry, she will be seen emerging from the sand. She is a professional belly dancer but everything she had done so far had a very urban feel. With this song we have gone all out. It’s been a while since we saw something like this on the big screen”.

The movie is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and is set to release on Independence day, 15 August, 2018.

