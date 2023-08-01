Nora Fatehi on the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: 'They called me a gold-digger, have been made a scapegoat in this case'
Fatehi recorded her statement before the Patiala High Court on July 31. She said, 'I feel that I have been used as a scapegoat in this case in the media to safeguard certain people and because I am an outsider.'
In the on-going Sukesh Chandrasekhar that involves two names from the Hindi film industry- Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez, the former recorded her statement before the Patiala High Court on July 31. The Indian Express quoted the statement that says- “They called me a gold digger and accused me of having a relationship with a con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar.”
It added, “I feel that I have been used as a scapegoat in this case in the media to safeguard certain people and because I am an outsider and I have been taken as a soft target and I want compensation for all the damages caused to my career. Jacqueline has asked the media why ED has taken me as a witness in the case and her as an accused. This statement has led to prolonged unnecessary harassment, loss of work and cyber bullying.”
Fatehi filed a defamation case against Fernandez last year and alleged she was trying to destroy her reputation.
Related Articles
About the case
The legal proceedings surrounding Sukesh Chandrasekhar in connection to a money laundering case are getting more controversial day by day. While the names of Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have already been roped in the case, things got uglier with both actresses levelling serious allegations against the conman. While Fatehi accused Sukesh of offering her a luxurious lifestyle and seeking undue favour from her in exchange for becoming his girlfriend, the latter has retaliated by making more serious allegations against the actress-model.
Sukesh speaks
“While she talks about me promising her a house, it was she who took a large amount of money from me to buy a house for her family in Casablanca, Morocco. She has created all these stories to escape the law. She also asked me to gift her a luxurious car but had asked me to register it in her friend’s husband’s name,” he said as cited by ETimes.
Further claiming that he was in a ‘serious relationship’ with Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh also went on to allege that Nora has always been jealous of Jacqueline and used to ‘brainwash’ him for coming into a relationship with her.
also read
"I welcome you all to our world of HYPHEN," says Kriti Sanon as she announces her new beauty brand on her birthday
She captioned the post- "Today, on 27th July 2023, my heart is filled with joy and gratitude as I welcome you all to our world of HYPHEN."
If you take a shot every time Barbie says patriarchy, you'll pass out: Elon Musk takes a dig at the film 'Barbie'
The film was anticipated for a long time, mostly due to the clash with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer at the box-office on July 21. It has turned out to be a success at the ticket windows
How the Hollywood strike has kept the Venice Film Festival 2023 unfazed | Explained
Right from the dates to the line-up to the panel of judges, almost everything is curated and aligned so far. It's now for the globe to see how the festival unravels amid the crisis