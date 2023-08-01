In the on-going Sukesh Chandrasekhar that involves two names from the Hindi film industry- Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez, the former recorded her statement before the Patiala High Court on July 31. The Indian Express quoted the statement that says- “They called me a gold digger and accused me of having a relationship with a con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar.”

It added, “I feel that I have been used as a scapegoat in this case in the media to safeguard certain people and because I am an outsider and I have been taken as a soft target and I want compensation for all the damages caused to my career. Jacqueline has asked the media why ED has taken me as a witness in the case and her as an accused. This statement has led to prolonged unnecessary harassment, loss of work and cyber bullying.”

Fatehi filed a defamation case against Fernandez last year and alleged she was trying to destroy her reputation.

About the case

The legal proceedings surrounding Sukesh Chandrasekhar in connection to a money laundering case are getting more controversial day by day. While the names of Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have already been roped in the case, things got uglier with both actresses levelling serious allegations against the conman. While Fatehi accused Sukesh of offering her a luxurious lifestyle and seeking undue favour from her in exchange for becoming his girlfriend, the latter has retaliated by making more serious allegations against the actress-model.

Sukesh speaks

“While she talks about me promising her a house, it was she who took a large amount of money from me to buy a house for her family in Casablanca, Morocco. She has created all these stories to escape the law. She also asked me to gift her a luxurious car but had asked me to register it in her friend’s husband’s name,” he said as cited by ETimes.

Further claiming that he was in a ‘serious relationship’ with Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh also went on to allege that Nora has always been jealous of Jacqueline and used to ‘brainwash’ him for coming into a relationship with her.