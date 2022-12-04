The crowd turnout at FIFA Fanfest was the biggest turnout that they have ever experienced. .

It was clearly evident that fans, not just from India, but from across the globe couldn’t keep calm when they saw Nora Fatehi performing on the stage

A source present at the festival said that the conversation going on among the FIFA team backstage told me they never saw this kind of turnout ever.

A crowd of over 70-80K goes berserk as #NoraFatehi performs at the #FIFA Fan fest. pic.twitter.com/MzjErbn75y — Firstpost (@firstpost) December 3, 2022

Nora has always pulled the crowd and made them her fans be it in India or anywhere in the world.. We can say Nora is like unity in diversity and no one like her from Bollywood has been able to do that on any international platform.

Much loved for her immaculate dance moves and sizzling beauty, Canadian actress, model, dancer, singer, and producer Nora Fatehi, enjoys a legion of fans. Last night, the actress gave an electrifying performance on the FIFA World Cup anthem Light The Sky, at the ongoing tournament in Qatar. This remarkable performance made Nora the only celebrity from the Indian film industry to perform at the prestigious tournament, joining the likes of global stars like Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Setting the stage on fire, Nora’s fans went berserk on witnessing the actress not only exhibiting her electrifying moves but also hearing her sing FIFA World Cup 2022’s anthem. Now, while Nora was in the stands enjoying a game, the actress was left stunned to witness her song being played out loud during a FIFA World Cup fixture. Overwhelmed to witness the amazing moment, Nora shared a video of herself from the stadium, while her song was being played.

It seems that the moment left Nora very emotional, as she took to her official Instagram account to share the video. She also penned down a lengthy note, urging the fans to believe in themselves, and not let anyone tell them that they can’t achieve what they want.

