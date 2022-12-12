Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has filed a defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez over Rs 200 crore money-laundering scam. As per the India Today report, Nora alleged that Jacqueline Fernandez made “defamatory imputations against her due to malicious reasons”.

In her plea, Nora said, “Jacqueline Fernandes sought to criminally defame the complainant in order to destroy her career to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons.”

Jacqueline and Nora were questioned earlier by ED in connection with Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Saaki Saaki dancer replied to the plea earlier plea of Jacqueline, which was submitted before the PMLA court and was written, “she was being falsely implicated by the ED while celebs such as Nora Fatehi who had also received gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had been made witnesses.”

The plea further said, “It is pertinent to mention herein that both the complainant (Nora Fatehi) and the accused (Jacqueline Fernandez) are actresses of foreign origin and both have had their share of struggles in rising to fame in the Indian film industry, hence, it is evident that the act of the accused in dragging the name of the complainant wherein she has no business mentioning the complainant is mala fide in nature.

Apart from the Cirkus actress, Nora named several media houses in her plea. She said that the “collective hounding of her by multiple media houses is akin to a mob lynching”, further adding that it had happened “at the behest of Jacqueline Fernandez”.

Jacqueline was earlier granted relief on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh on the condition that she would not leave the country without taking any permission from the court.

Jacqueline was earlier granted relief on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh on the condition that she would not leave the country without taking any permission from the court.