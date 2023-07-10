Choreographer Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi are coming together as judges for the first time for Amazon miniTV’s Hip Hop India. dding to the anticipation, the streaming service today unveiled the promo of the show slated to launch on 21 July.

The promo featuring Remo D’Souza & Nora Fatehi brings out the journey of the contestants from gullies on to the glorious stage of Hip Hop India, true to the show’s tagline of Gully se Glory Tak. The contestants, seen in a very fresh and street avatar, showcase immense talent and woo the judges with their powerful underground moves. The promo looks promising, set to grip the entire nation with the #HipHopFever.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV said “The Hip Hop genre has a lot of untapped potential and with our show Hip Hop India we aim to provide a renowned stage to the talented artists from all across the nation. With Nora Fatehi joining us as one of the judges along with Remo D’Souza, the bar of competition is going to be very high. This is a win-win situation for everyone including audiences and participants as the former can expect high octane entertainment and the latter will receive best quality guidance from the reputed judges.”

Sharing her excitement as the show approaches, Nora Fatehi said, “Dancing is one of my passions and Hip-Hop is the best form to do it. Hip-Hop is energetic, passionate and full of life. I am exhilarated to be a part of Amazon miniTV’s Hip Hop India along with Remo D’Souza. I’ve had my own transformational journey and I can’t wait to witness the magic that the contestants bring to the stage in their quest of Gully se Glory Tak. This is a first of its kind reality show in India and we are pumped to bring the Hip-Hop energy to the audiences across the country.”

Echoing Nora’s sentiments, Remo D’Souza said, “As the D-Day of Hip Hop India gets closer, my excitement to present this stupendous show to audiences across India increases! We’re elated to give these talented dancers a platform that catapults them to glory. The promo is just a glimpse of the phenomenal talent India possesses ​and with Hip Hop India, Nora and I will do our best in order to find India’s best hip hop dancer! Can’t wait for 21st July to bring in the madness only on Amazon miniTV.”