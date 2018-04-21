You are here:

Noah Emmerich to star alongside Sacha Baron Cohen in upcoming Netflix drama The Spy

Actor Noah Emmerich is set to star alongside Sacha Baron Cohen in the upcoming Netflix drama The Spy.

The six-episode series tells the story of Eli Cohen (Baron Cohen), a spy for Israel in Syria in the early 1960s, reported Variety.

Cohen managed to embed himself into Syrian high society and rise through the ranks of their politics. His actions, connections, ultimately his death leave lasting consequences, shaping the Middle East as it is today.

Emmerich will play Dan Peleg, described as a charming, rumpled and brilliant Mossad trainer.

The Spy will be written and directed by Gideon Raff, the creator of the series Prisoners of War on which Homeland is based.

