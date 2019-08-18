Noah Centineo wraps filming for Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You

Noah Centineo has bid adieu to Peter Kavinsky from To All the Boys I've Loved Before films. Centineo on Saturday tweeted that he had his last night as Kavinsky and hoped that fans will love the coming instalments as well.

The 23-year-old concluded his post with words of gratitude for his colleagues and wrote, "Thank you Lana, thank you Michael, Thank you Matt, Thank you Netflix, grateful to every person who told this story with us."

The upcoming film is a sequel to the 2018 film To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Centineo along with his co-star Lana Condor announced the third film in the series through an Instagram video but didn't reveal any further details or the release date yet. However, they shared that the coming sequel will be premiered on Netflix next year on 12 February. Meanwhile, the third instalment is titled To All the Boys: Always and Forever Lara Jean. The forthcoming sequel is based on the second book in the series P.S. I Still Love You. The announcement of the sequel was made in the form of a letter from Netflix.

Susan Johnson, who directed the first movie, stepped back but still served as the executive producer of the sequel. Michael Fimognari, who was the director of photography in the first movie, has helmed the second.

